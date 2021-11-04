Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Casa Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.060-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $520.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Casa Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Casa Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.