Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

AMRX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 4,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

