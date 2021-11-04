Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 1,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

