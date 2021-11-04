Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54. The Home Depot posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $14.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

NYSE HD traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.07. 24,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,429. The company has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.60 and a 200 day moving average of $328.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

