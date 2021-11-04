Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 210,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.