DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.220 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.22 EPS.

DD stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,391. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.