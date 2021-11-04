Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,914. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

