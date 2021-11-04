Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Novavax worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,615 shares of company stock worth $38,889,628. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax stock opened at $195.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

