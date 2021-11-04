525,447 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 525,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

