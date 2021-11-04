Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Choice Hotels International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $98,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

