Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,140 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

