17,000 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Acquired by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.70. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.