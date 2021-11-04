Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

