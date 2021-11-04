Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.