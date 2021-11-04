Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $60.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.