Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Dividend of $2.25 on November 22nd

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Seaboard has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Seaboard stock opened at $4,011.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc purchased 2,415,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seaboard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Seaboard worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

