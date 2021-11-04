Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 81,958 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,958 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

