Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 268,389 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,389 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.01 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

