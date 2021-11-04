Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 61,918 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.