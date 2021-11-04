Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 8,800 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 293.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

