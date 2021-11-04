Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,579 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

