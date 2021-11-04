Analysts Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT at $17.20

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several brokerages have commented on NXTC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NXTC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.77. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

