Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $130.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.