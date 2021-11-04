Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.