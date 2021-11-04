Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. On average, analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 16,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,925. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

XERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

