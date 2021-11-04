Synlogic (SYBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,421. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synlogic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

