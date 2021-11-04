Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $213.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.64. 4,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,598. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.