Short Interest in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Increases By 21.4%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 40.0% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,119. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $134.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

