Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.630 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.53-2.63 EPS.

HURN stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

