Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.20

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 3938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,113 shares of company stock worth $3,193,333 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

