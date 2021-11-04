CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $197.29

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.29 and last traded at $194.17, with a volume of 2726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $35,735,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

