Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $33.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

AUPH stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 61,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,221. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 243,678 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

