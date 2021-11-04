Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.59

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.59 and last traded at $103.59, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after buying an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

