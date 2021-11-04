Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.29

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.29 and last traded at $156.14, with a volume of 6553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $94,657,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

