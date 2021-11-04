Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEDL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,942. Vedanta has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

