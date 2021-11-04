NFTify (N1) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,293.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $4,293.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00087332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00074712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00100833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,474.39 or 1.00685353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.25 or 0.07305897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022682 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

