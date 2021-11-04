41,377 Shares in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

