Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Bought by Knoll Capital Management LLC

Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,599. The company has a market cap of $753.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

