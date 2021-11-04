First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises about 2.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.94. 774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $134.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

