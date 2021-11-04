First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,307 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.11.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

