Anchor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $613.52 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $613.52 million and $29.69 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00005927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,828,075 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

