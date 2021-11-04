Game.com (GTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $251,528.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Game.com has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $3.51 million and $251,528.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00248236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars.

