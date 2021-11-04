IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $240.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $230.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07. IDEX has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.