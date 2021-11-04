LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $296.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.11.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $151.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

