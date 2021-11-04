Healthpeak Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.