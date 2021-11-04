Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Belden has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

