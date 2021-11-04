LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 12.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price dropped 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.09 and last traded at $135.95. Approximately 15,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 253,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
