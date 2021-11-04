LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 12.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price dropped 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.09 and last traded at $135.95. Approximately 15,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 253,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

