Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

AMCR opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

