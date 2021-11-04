Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Akamai Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.37-1.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,082. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

