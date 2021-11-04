TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 100.42%.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 2,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGBD. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TCG BDC stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

