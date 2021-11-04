The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.54.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

